Thrilling new version of Julius Caesar hits stage at Nottingham Theatre Royal

A scene from the RSC's touring production of Julius Caesar (Photo by Marc Brenner)

Nottingham Theatre Royal, May 23 to 27.

Following its recent run in Stratford-upon-Avon, the Royal Shakespeare Company’s (RSC) production of Shakespeare’s political thriller, Julius Caesar, drops in at the city centre venue as part of its nine-date tour of England.

This visceral new production is directed by Atri Banerjee, and will feature Thalissa Teixeira as Brutus and Annabel Baldwin as Cassius, in the roles of the leaders who plot to kill Caesar.

In the play, Julius Caesar is a divisive leader who holds awesome power.

Concerned that Caesar seems dangerous, revolutionaries take the violent decision to murder him.

They have no plan for what comes next. As the world spins out of control, chaos, horror and superstition rush in the fill the void. Civil war erupts and a new leader must rise: but at what cost?

William Shakespeare's political thriller exposes the ambiguity in trying to shift power. As we rage against the crises surrounding us, how far will we each go for our political principles?

The production features a Community Chorus in each venue, with each group made up of community leaders, workers and volunteers from the area.

Details: For more on how to get tickets go to www.trch.co.uk

