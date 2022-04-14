The Mousetrap (Photo by Matt Crockett)

Blackeyed Theatre, in association with South Hill Park, will be presenting The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson at Mansfield Palace Theatre on May 10.

It has been adapted for the stage by Nick Lane, from the classic Robert Louis Stevenson tale.

Doctor Henry Jekyll is a good man. Successful within his field and respected by his peers, he’s close to a neurological discovery that will change the face of medical science forever.

However, his methods are less than ethical, and when a close friend and colleague threatens to expose and destroy his work, Jekyll is forced to experiment on himself, whereupon something goes very wrong…or very right.

And suddenly Jekyll has a new friend, the brutal Edward Hyde.

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde immerses you in the myth and mystery of 19th century London’s fog-bound streets.

For more on ticket availability, you can go www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

At Nottingham Theatre Royal later that same week, you can enjoy a touring production of Whistle And I’ll Come To You!, from May 12 to 14.

In this spine-tingling contemporary chiller based on M R James’s classic ghost story, Professor Parkins imagines her holiday on the East Anglian coast will be a relaxing antidote to the rigours of college life, an enjoyable mix of golf and amateur archaeology.

But when a little light digging uncovers a long-buried bronze whistle, with a cryptic inscription, reawakened family secrets transform themselves into a ghastly nightmare, the consequences of which will haunt her forever.

For more on this new take on a classic chiller, go to www.trch.co.uk for tickets.

Whistle and I'll Come To You!

Finally, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap visits Nottingham Theatre Royal from September 27 to October 1.

For almost 70 years, The Mousetrap has kept millions of people from every corner of the globe on the edge of their seats.

The world’s longest-running play, this thrilling West End production is THE genre-defining murder mystery from the best-selling novelist of all time.

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a stately countryside guesthouse.

When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst.

One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts and the tension rises to unbearable levels.

For more on tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk