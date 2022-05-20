The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie (Photo by Matt Crockett)

Adapted for the stage by Leslie Darbon, A Murder Is Announced is based on the classic Miss Marple book and can be seen at the city centre venue from May 31 to June 4.

In Middle Ground Theatre Company’s touring production, the residents of Chipping Cleghorn are astonished to read an advert in the local newspaper that a murder will take place this coming Friday at Little Paddocks, the home of Letitia Blacklock.

Unable to resist, the group gather at the house at the appointed time, when the lights go out and a gun is fired. Enter Miss Marple, who must unravel a complex series of relationships and events to solve the mystery of the killer...

Sarah Thomas (from Last Of The Summer Wine) stars in A Murder Is Announced as Miss Marple.

The Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season is a firm favourite with audience members at Nottingham Theatre Royal.

This year’s three-week season will kick off, from July 12 to 16, with Who Killed “Agatha” Christie?

John, a failed playwright, is obsessed with the notion that his career has been damaged by drama critic Arthur “Agatha” Christie.

The Colin McInytre Classic Thriller Season is coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal

In revenge, he decides to concoct an ingenious plot to trap Arthur involving his own wife and Arthur’s partner who, it appears, have been having an affair.

However, with a plot that twists and turns at every opportunity, it soon transpires that John’s motive is much more sinister.

As we turn the clock back to 1978, this enthralling West End comedy thriller will keep you guessing to the very end.

Finally, Agatha Christie’s classic stage thriller The Mousetrap can be seen at the venue from September 27 to October 1.

A Murder Is Announced is not to be missed at Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo credit: Debbie Borthwick)

Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap is the world’s longest-running play. This thrilling West End production is THE genre-defining murder mystery from the best-selling novelist of all time.

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a stately countryside guesthouse.

When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover that a killer is in their midst. One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?

For almost 70 years, The Mousetrap has kept millions of people from every corner of the globe on the edge of their seats.

For tickets for these productions, go to www.trch.co.uk