Peter James's Wish You Were Dead is coming soon to Nottingham Theatre Royal (Photo credit: Craig Sugden)

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, February 28 to March 4.

Best selling author Peter James’s thrillers have been a hit in the past with Nottingham Theatre Royal audiences so make sure you check out this latest touring adaptation.Following on from five hit stage shows and the new acclaimed ITV series Grace, local fans can enjoy the world premiere stage adaptation of Wish You Were Dead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When Detective Superintendent Roy Grace and Cleo Morey take their first holiday together, Cleo hopes that she will finally get Grace to herself for a few days and away from his crime solving exploits.But their dream escape turns out to be the holiday from hell, as the past comes back to haunt them.

Most Popular

Adapted exclusively for the stage, Wish You Were Dead is the next thrilling instalment of the most successful modern day crime stage franchise since Agatha Christie.

The lead cast for the UK tour of Peter James’s Wish You Were Dead features George Rainsford as DSI Roy Grace, alongside Giovanna Fletcher who will star as Cleo Morey and Clive Mantle as Curtis. Leon Stewart will return to the role of DS Glenn Branson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Details: Go to www.trch.co.uk for more on how to get tickets.