Tom Cruise is back as new Mission: Impossible film comes to Hucknall's Arc Cinema

Cruise is back at the High Street venue this week as agent Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning: Part One (12A).

With his elite organisation shut down by the CIA, Hunt and his team (Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames) race against time to stop the rise of a new global threat, The Syndicate, a dangerous network of rogue operatives turned traitors.

To stop them, Hunt must join forces with an elusive, disavowed agent (Rebecca Ferguson) who may or may not be on his side as he faces his most impossible mission yet.

Tom Cruise stars in the new Mission: Impossible film which is out at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week. Photo: Getty Images

Also showing this week is another theatre treat with the then relatively unknown Hugh Jackman starring in the 1998 Olivier Award-winning National Theatre production of the classic Rodhgers & Hammerstein musical Oklahoma!.

Film times for the week (Friday, July 14 to Thursday, July 20 – film times are subject to change):

ELEMENTAL (PG): Fri 14:45 17:10; Sat & Sun 10:20 12:25 15:00; Mon & Tue 15:10 17:35; Wed 15:00 17:25; Thu 15:15 17:00.

INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY (12A): Fri 14:35 17:30 20:00; Sat & Sun 13:35 16:45 19:55; Mon 14:45 20:10; Tue 14:45 17:50 20:10; Wed 14:45 17:50 19:50; Thu 15:00 18:10 19:30.

INSIDIOUS: THE RED DOOR (15): Fri 17:45 20:35; Sat 17:50 20:50; Sun 18:25 20:45; Mon & Tue 17:50 21:00; Wed 17:45 21:00; Thu 17:45 21:15.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - DEAD RECKONING: PART ONE (12A): Fri 14:35 18:00 19:30; Sat 12:40 16:00 17:30 19:30 20:10; Sun 12:40 16:00 17:30 19:30 20:40; Mon 16:00 19:15 (subtitled) 20:00; Tue 16:00 19:15 20:00; Wed 14:30 20:00; Thu 16:00 19:15 20:10.

OKLAHOMA! STARRING HUGH JACKMAN (PG): Sun 15:00; Wed 19:00.

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (PG): Fri 14:35; Sat 10:40 14:50; Sun 10:40; Mon & Tue 15:00; Wed 16:00.

THE LITTLE MERMAID (PG): Sat & Sun 12:00.

KIDS CLUB: MY FAIRY TROUBLEMAKER (U): Sat & Sun 10:30.

SILVER SCREEN: GREATEST DAYS (12A): Thu 15:00.

