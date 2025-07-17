Despite the fire sweeping the main stage, organisers have promised the event will go ahead this weekend,

One of the biggest music festival in Europe will go ahead this weekend, despite an incident before the start of the event.

A fire swept through the Mainstage of Tomorrowland overnight, but organisers have assured fans the event will go ahead.

The event is set to be attended by 400,000 fans over the course of two weekends this month.

On Wednesday evening, two days before the start of the first weekend in Belgium, a huge fire occurred on the main stage. Sources close to the situation believe that the incident occurred while firework cannons were being tested, according to reports from Gazet van Antwerpen.

Smoke caused by a fire billows above the site of the Tomorrowland electronic music festival in Boom, northern Belgium on July 16, 2025. | TOM GOYVAERTS/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Rolling Stone also reported that a local firefighter explained that the blaze spread as quickly as it did due to the ‘materials used’ to construct the now famous sprawling stages the festival has become renowned for.

But in a post on social media hours after the incident, organisers have assured fans the show will still go on – albeit with some logistical issues.

Posting on their Instagram account, Tomorrowland updated fans that the “beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged” but “no one was injured during the incident”.

“We can announce that, DreamVille (campsite) will open tomorrow (Thursday, July 17), as planned and will be ready for all DreamVille visitors,” the update continued, “All Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will take place as planned. We are focused on finding solutions for the festival weekend (Friday – Saturday – Sunday). More updates and detailed information will be communicated as soon as possible”.

Tomorrowland is a large, internationally renowned electronic dance music (EDM) festival held annually in Boom, Belgium. Known for its elaborate, fantastical stages, immersive themes, and massive line-ups featuring top DJs from around the globe, it attracts hundreds of thousands of attendees from over 200 countries each year.

The festival is celebrated not only for its music but also for its fairytale-like atmosphere, intricate decorations, and dazzling visual effects, creating a unique and highly sought-after experience in the global music festival circuit.

