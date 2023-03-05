​Top classical music talent to grace stage at Notts-based festival this summer

Nottinghamshire's very own Jeneba Kannneh-Mason is among the guest soloists at this year's Southwell Music Festival (Photo by John Davis)

Southwell Music Festival returns from Friday, August 25, to Monday, August 28, for four days of sensational live music.

The festival features a packed programme, welcoming professional musicians and performers from across the UK, as well as shining a spotlight on the best of Nottinghamshire’s homegrown talent.

Acclaimed pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason is making a welcome return to the festival for a headline recital at Southwell Minster on Saturday, August 26 .

Jeneba performed at the very first Southwell Music Festival back in 2014, aged just 11. The third of Nottinghamshire’s very own Kanneh-Mason clan to establish herself as a soloist, Jeneba recently made her BBC Proms debut with the Chineke! Orchestra.

For the first time, the festival will also include a musical Family Fun Day on the Saturday afternoon.

Following the growing success of the annual family concert, there has been increasing demand for a bumper festival family event.

Plans are afoot for an afternoon of live performances, workshops, crafts and activities for all ages in Southwell Minster’s Palace Gardens.

A musical Family Fun Day is taking place on the Saturday of this year's festival. (Photo by Joe Briggs-Price)

The Southwell Festival Voices and Baroque Sinfonia will mark this coronation year with a celebration of Handel, including his Coronation Anthems and fabulous showcase for choir, Dixit Dominus.

Keen singers of all abilities can also join together for the Festival’s Come and Sing event, culminating in an informal performance of Vivaldi’s Gloria, accompanied by the Festival Baroque Sinfonia.

Southwell Music Festival artistic director Marcus Farnsworth said: “I am already excited at the thought of what August will bring and the plans we are putting in place to make 2023 another unforgettable year for our audiences.”

He added: “It is crucial now more than ever that we continue to develop this major cultural offering that brings world-class music to Southwell.”

This year's Southwell Music Festival is to take place from August 25 to 28. (Photo credit: Joe Briggs-Price)

The full festival line-up will be revealed at a free launch concert, to be held on Friday, May 12, at Southwell Minster.

Reserve your free tickets online at southwellmusicfestival.com.

Tickets for Southwell Music Festival are on sale from June 19. Festival Friends will enjoy Priority Booking for all concerts and events.

For more information about joining, you can visit southwellmusicfestival.com/friends.

