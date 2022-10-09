Top Coldplay tribute band to kick off season of gigs at new Nottingham music venue

Coldplay tribute act Live In Technicolor will be performing at a new venue soon in Nottingham

Live at Binks Yard series, Nottingham, October 22.

Nottingham’s newest live music and outdoor events space, Outside at Binks Yard, will welcome its first performances this month, with leading Coldplay tribute band Live In Technicolor kicking off the Live at Binks Yard series.

The band is fronted by charismatic frontman Jack Saxer and will be taking to the stage at the newly-constructed Binks Yard plaza, located outside the recently launched bar and restaurant, Binks Yard at The Island Quarter.

The band will be the first in an exciting calendar of live entertainment taking place at the new space, which features a large stage, seven metre screen and capacity for 500 people.

Featuring many of Coldplay’s biggest hits, the performances feature incredible vocals and a high-energy stadium-worthy tribute to one of the world’s greatest bands.

Tickets will cost £8, available through the Binks Yard website.

Ben Hicklin, head of events at Binks Yard said: “We’re incredibly excited to be welcoming our very first act to the Live at Binks Yard stage, and what a fantastic band to kick it off with.

"Live In Technicolor never fail to put on a performance to remember. They have been hailed as the leading Coldplay tribute act and Jack and his band bring a real energy to the stage that mirrors that of Chris Martin and the rest of Coldplay perfectly.

“Whether you’re a big Coldplay fan or just a lover of live music, this is certainly not a performance to be missed.”

Jack Saxer, lead singer of Live in Technicolor, said: “It’s fantastic to be coming to Nottingham, a city which is known for its thriving music scene.

"This is the first time we’ll be performing in Nottingham and we’re really looking forward to being the first act on the newly launched Binks Yard stage.

"It’s set to be a great evening with lots of hits to get people on their feet.”

To find out more about upcoming Live at Binks Yard performances, visit https://binksyard.com/live/