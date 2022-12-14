Top folk trio Leveret all set to shine at Squire Performing Arts Centre in March

Leveret will perform at the Squire Performing Arts Centre in March

The Squire Performing Arts Centre, Nottingham, March 24.

Don't miss this rescheduled performance at the city venue featuring some of the leading practitioners of folk music in this country.

Leveret is a unique collaboration between three huge talents: Andy Cutting (button accordion), Sam Sweeney (fiddle) and Rob Harbron (concertina) are each regarded as exceptional performers and masters of their instruments.

Together their performances combine consummate musicianship, compelling delivery and captivating spontaneity.

Leveret’s music is not arranged in the conventional sense and the trio rely on mutual trust and musical interaction to create new settings of their repertoire in the moment, with no two performances alike. Leveret’s music is firmly rooted in the English tradition but sounds fresh and new.

Details: For more, see squirepac.co.uk