Top pianist to launch new Sunday morning series at RCH

Emmanuel Despax is the first performer to feature in the new Sunday Morning Piano Series.

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, October 10, 11am.

Nottingham Classics’ informal and popular Sunday Morning Piano Series is back to complement the main orchestral concerts at the venue.First up will be an appearance by Emmanuel Despax.Known for his colourful performances of Romantic music, French pianist Emmanuel will play a dramatic programme, beginning with the most celebrated of Ferruccio Busoni’s Bach transcriptions.Adapted from the 2nd Partita in D minor, this epic work remains one of the most technically challenging in the repertoire, achieving almost orchestral sonorities.Liszt’s Ballade No. 2 is no less virtuosic, its passionate lyricism and narrative drama achieving an almost operatic quality.Schubert’s famous Wanderer Fantasy provides a powerful finale, its driving rhythm propelling the story to an ecstatic climax.

For more, see www.trch.co.uk

