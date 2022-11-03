See Nottingham Symphony Orchestra in action in the city on November 5, featuring guest soloist Callum Smart

Conducted by Derek Williams, the concert starts at 7.30pm in the spectacular surroundings of the church on High Pavement and features performances of a number of European popular classics.

NSO will play a selection of movements from Grieg’s two Peer Gynt Suites, including the ever-popular Morning Mood and the exciting and highly atmospheric In The Hall Of The Mountain King.

There will also be a chance to hear the wonderful Adagio from Spartacus, by the Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian, famously used in the 1970s as the theme music for the BBC’s popular nautical drama The Onedin Line.

Most Popular

Highly acclaimed young violinist Callum Smart will be the guest soloist in a performance of Glazunov’s sparkling Violin Concerto. One of Britain’s fastest rising violin soloists, his appearance in this concert is not to be missed by classical music fans in the area.

The second half will feature Borodin’s punchy, attractive and tuneful Second Symphony, always a welcome addition to any concert programme.

For more on tickets for this latest NSO concert, you can go to http://nottinghamsymphony.org.uk/

After this concert, Nottingham Symphony Orchestra will next be in action at Southwell Minster on November 26, providing the musical backing for a Last Night of the Proms-style concert featuring Bingham and District Choral Society and Mansfield Choral Society.

Advertisement