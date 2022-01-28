Top violinist Alena Baeva joins forces with Halle at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
The Halle
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, February 4.
The world-renowned, Manchester-based orchestra will return for their latest visit to the Nottingham venue, conducted this time by Maxime Pascal.The programme for this eagerly-awaited concert features two major works: Beethoven’s Violin Concerto and Berlioz’s epic and groundbreaking Symphonie Fantastique.Russian violinist Alena Baeva joins rising star French maestro Maxime Pascal for Beethoven’s enduringly popular work.Revolutionary in conception, it treats the soloist as a co-creator in its grand design, rather than as a virtuosic showpiece.Inspired by Berlioz’s obsessive love for the actress Harriet Smithson, the Symphonie Fantastique is a feverish, partly autobiographical drama of an artist haunted by the image of his ideal woman. It’s a tremendous showpiece for The Halle.
Details: For tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk