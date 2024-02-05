Nottingham Playhouse, March 23 to April 6.

A trio of TV favourites have been confirmed as starring in this forthcoming production at the city centre venue.

Lucy Kirkwood’s gripping thriller, directed by Kirsty Patrick Ward, is a deft three-hander and stars Sally Dexter (Emmerdale) as Rose, Caroline Harker (A Touch of Frost; Middlemarch) as Hazel and Clive Mantle (Casualty and Holby City, Robin of Sherwood) as Robin.

The Children is an intimate portrait of relationships contrasted against the epic sweep of a post-apocalyptic world.

Hazel and Robin are nuclear physicists, living out their retirement on the east coast. When old friend Rose visits, her shocking proposal threatens their entire future.

This witty and taut play forces us to examine how our life choices affect each other, as well as future generations.

Director Kirsty Patrick Ward said: “I am overjoyed with the incredible cast we have brought together for Lucy Kirkwood’s pertinent, insightful and deeply moving play."To have three such formidable talents engaged on a play of this calibre is every director’s dream.”

Details: For more on tickets go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk