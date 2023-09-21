True story of the ordinary folk who flipped Wall Street is big new film at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Starring Seth Rogan and America Ferrera, Dumb Money is the ultimate David vs Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of the people who got rich by turning the video game store GameStop into the world's hottest company.

Also new this week is Expend4bles (15) with Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Megan Fox trying to take down an arms dealer with a huge private army.

Two new movies for kids also hit the Arc screens this week.

Road Rally Racers (U) sees a rookie race-car driver get the opportunity to compete against the reigning champion, while in The Canterville Ghost (PG), a resident ghost tries to scare an American family away from the stately home it haunts.

Kids can also enjoy another Disney classic this weekend with the original Beauty and the Beast (U) and the cinema’s Back to the 80a film this week is The Goonies (12A).

The venue is still running ‘fiver Fridays’ through September and tickets for all movies before 3pm Saturday and Sundays throughout September are £4 (excluding Kids Club tickets) – tickets for all films are available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/

Film times for the week (Friday, September 22 to Thursday, September 28 – film times subject to change):

A Haunting in Venice (12A): Fri-Sun 15:15, 17:35, 20:00; Mon-Wed 17:30, 19:50; Thu 17:40, 20:05.

Back to the 80s: The Goonies (12A): Sat & Sun 17:45.

Barbie (12A): Sat & Sun 13:00.

Dumb Money (15): Fri 15:40, 18:00, 20:20; Sat & Sun 15:20 20:20; Mon-Wed 17:45, 20:10; Thu 17:25, 19:50.

Expend4bles (15): Fri-Sun 15:20, 17:45, 20:10; Mon 17:40 (subtitled), 20:00; Tue & Wed 17:40, 20:00; Thu 15:15, 17:40, 20:00.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (12A): Fri-Sun 15:30.

Rally Road Racers (U): Sat & Sun 11:00, 13:05.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00, 13:00.

The Canterville Ghost (PG): Sat & Sun 10:45, 13:15.

The Creator (12A): Thu 17:00, 19:45.

The Equalizer 3 (15): Fri-Sun 17:40; Mon-Wed 17:35; Thu 15:10.

The Nun 2 (15): Fri-Sun 20:10; Mon-Wed 20:05.

Kids Club: Beauty and the Beast (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.