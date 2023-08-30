The film stars Jim Caviezel as former Homeland Security Agent turned vigilante Tim Ballard, who after rescuing a boy from ruthless child traffickers, learns the boy's sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her.

As well as Hollywood’s latest offerings, the High Street venue also has special showings this week as part of National Cinema Day on September 2.

For youngsters there is Disney’s classic Peter Pan (U) as the Darling children are whisked off to Neverland by Peter Pan to join the lost boys in battling Captain Hook and the pirates.

Jim Caviezel stars in Sound of Freedom which is new at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week. Photo: Getty Images

And for grown-ups, catch Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis and Val Kilmer in the original Top Gun (12A).

Film times for week (Friday, September 1 to Thursday, September 7 – film times are subject to change):

Back To The 80s: Top Gun (12A): Sat & Sun 17:50.

Barbie (12A): Fri 17:00, 20:15; Sat 17:00, 20:00; Sun 17:10, 20:30; Mon 11:45, 17:10, 20:30; Wed & Thu 17:10, 20:30.

Blue Beetle (12A): Fri 12:05; Sat 11:35; Sun 12:20; Mon 14:20.

Disney 100: Peter Pan (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.

Elemental (PG): Sat 10:50.

Haunted Mansion (12A): Fri & Sat 13:10; Sun 13:20; Mon 12:20.

Just Super (U): Sat 10:30; Sun & Mon 10:50.

Meg 2: The Trench (12A): Fri 17:40; Sat 17:25; Sun 15:50; Mon-Thu 17:50.

Oppenheimer (15): Fri & Sat 19:30; Sun-Thu 19:40.

Sound of Freedom (15): Fri 14:50, 17:15: 20:00; Sat 14:35, 20:20; Sun 17:40, 20:15; Mon 15:00, 17:10, 20:20; Tue & Wed 15:00, 17:20, 20:10; Wed 15:00, 17:25, 20:15.

Strays (15): Fri 12:15; Sat 12:20; Sun & Mon 12:35.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG): Fri 11:00, 14.45, 15:00; Sat 13:00, 15:20; Sun 11:00, 13:00, 15:30; Mon 11:30; Tue & Wed 15:05.

The Equalizer 3 (15): Fri & Sat 14:30, 18:05, 20:30; Sun & Mon 14:45, 18:15, 20:40; Tue-Thu 15:20, 17:50, 20:20.

Theater Camp (12A): Fri & Sat 15:50; Sun & Mon 16:00, Tue-Thu 15:00

Kids Club: Just Super (U) & Peter Pan (U): Fri & Sun 11:00.

Silver Screen: Top Gun (12A): Thu 15:00.