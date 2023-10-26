TV classic Drop The Dead Donkey to hit the stage in Nottingham next year

See Drop The Dead Donkey when the hit TV show is revived for the stage next year.

Nottingham Theatre Royal, April 23 to 27.

Here is some breaking news: three decades on from the launch of the trailblazing, smash-hit TV series, Drop The Dead Donkey, the Globelink News team are back, and now live on stage for the very first time.

Starring the original cast members Susannah Doyle, Robert Duncan, Ingrid Lacey, Neil Pearson, Jeff Rawle, Stephen Tompkinson and Victoria Wicks, the iconic BAFTA and EMMY award-winning comedy is reimagined in this brand new topical commentary on the cutthroat world of 24-hour news.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bursting with razor-sharp wit and classic British humour, this hot off the press production will leave you in stitches.

Written by the same award-winning writing team Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin (Outnumbered), Drop The Dead Donkey: The Reawakening! exposes the underside of the broadcasting industry in all its riotous glory.

Whether you’re one of the legions of diehard fans of the Channel Four TV sitcom that was watched by millions at its peak, or a British comedy fanatic, come and experience this hilarious revival of an all-time comedy classic.

Details: For more on tickets for the production, go to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 9895555.