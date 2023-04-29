TV star Dr Ranj to join the cast of Dick Whittington at Nottingham's Theatre Royal

Previously announced television, recording, musical theatre and pantomime star Shane Richie will be joined on stage by the TV personality, doctor and presenter Dr Ranj, as Spirit of the Bells.

Dr Ranj is known to a generation of children for his CBeebies’ series Get Well Soon and Get Well Soon Hospital, and to young and old alike for his fancy footwork in the ballroom in the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing, where he made it through to the seventh week.

Alongside his work as a practicing doctor working in the NHS, Dr Ranj appears on BBC’s Morning Live, is a columnist and writer, and proved his needle skills in the 2020 Christmas Special of The Great British Sewing Bee.

Dr Ranj joins the cast of Dick Whittington as Spirit of the Bells.

He has fronted ITV1’s Dr Ranj: On Call, Save Money: Good Health, Save Money: Lose Weight and his new series, Extreme Food Phobics for W Channel.

He has recently released his latest book, How to Be a Boy: and Do It Your Own Way, following the success of his debut book, How to Grow Up and Feel Amazing!

Dr Ranj joins Shane Richie, who has been a regular fixture on prime-time television and known for creating the role of the lovable Alfie Moon in BBC One’s EastEnders, as well as a staple in the pantomime calendar for many theatregoers.

The production is staged by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world’s biggest pantomime producer.

Shane Richie will head the cast in Dick Whittington.

The company’s chief executive, Michael Harrison, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Dr Ranj will be joining us to bring festive cheer to our audiences in Nottingham this Christmas.

"Children and adults alike will love the humour, talent and charm Dr Ranj brings to the show. Dick Whittington will feature sets and costumes from our London Palladium production, and with Shane and Ranj at its helm, we know that this panto is going to be comedy gold.”.

Peter Ireson, venue director at Theatre Royal, Nottingham, added: “We are thrilled with the casting announced today. With Dr Ranj prescribing a healthy dose of fun and laughter, alongside family favourite Shane Richie, we are sure that this year’s pantomime will be the perfect feelgood tonic for our audiences!”

Guided by the magical Spirit of the Bells on an adventure that sends him to the High Seas, don’t miss the action-packed pantomime full of laughter, music and dance.

Can Dick Whittington outwit the evil rodent King Rat, free the city from his team of revolting rodents and win Alice’s hand in marriage?

Find out in the ultimate magical pantomime adventure.

Dick Whittington runs from Saturday, December 9, 2023 to Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Theatre Royal, in Nottingham.

For more information on performance times and to book tickets, please visit www.trch.co.uk or alternatively you can call the box office on 0115 989 5555.

Further casting for Dick Whittington at Nottingham Theatre Royal will be announced later in the year.

