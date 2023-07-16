TV star Jennifer Ellison joins cast of Take That musical Greatest Days for Nottingham visit

​Nottingham Theatre Royal, September 4 to 9.

​Jennifer Ellison is joining the official Take That musical Greatest Days.

Jennifer will play the leading role of Rachel from August 21, including a week-long run at the Theatre Royal Nottingham.

Jennifer Ellison will be appearing in Greatest Days at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

This major UK tour coincides with the recent release of the official movie version of the musical, starring Aisling Bea and Jayde Adams.

Actress, singer, dancer and businesswoman Jennifer Ellison rose to prominence playing Emily Shadwick in soap opera Brookside and secured her place as a household name by playing Meg Giry in her international film debut, 2004’s The Phantom of the Opera.

Jennifer fronts the UK version of the hit US series Dance Moms for the Lifetime channel, which follows Jennifer at her very own dance school.

Greatest Days features more than 15 record-breaking Take That songs alongside a heart-warming and hilarious story of love, loss and laughter from award-winning writer Tim Firth (Calendar Girls, Kinky Boots).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The musical follows a group of five best friends in the 1990s who are obsessed with their favourite boy band.

The girls reunite more than 20 years later with a plan to see their heartthrobs one last time.

For more on tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk