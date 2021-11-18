Two big new films - plus show times for the week at Hucknall's Arc Cinema

First up is Will Smith in King Richard, the new biopic drama about the life of Richard Williams, the father and coach of famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams.

Under his guidance, the two sisters made history on the global tennis scene and proceeded to dominate the women’s game to an extraordinary level and change women’ tennis forever.

The film focuses on Richard’s drive and vision for his daughters’ future and how using unconventional methods, was able to formulate and carry out a plan that took Venus and Serena off the from the streets and on to the global stage as legendary icons.

Will Smith stars in the new film King Richard. Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images

Also new this week is the brand new Disney film Encanto, which i s family fun and a story with a difference .

Quite often, it’s all about the one person in the family who is different because they have special powers of some sort.

This time, it’s all about one girl who has to face the frustration of being the only member of her family without magical powers.

Film times (from Friday, November 19 to Thursday, November 25).

CRY MACHO (12A) : Fri, Mon & Tues 13:55 18:25 21:30; Sat & Sun 13:50 16:05 20:45; Wed & Thu 13:50 18:30 20:45.

ENCANTO (U) : Wed & Thu 15:15 16:15 17:30.

ETERNALS (12A) : Fri, Mon & Tues 17:30 20:15; Sat & Sun 16:55 20:10

Wed & Thu 19:50.

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE (12A): Fri, Mon & Tues 13:00 15:30 18:30 20:30; Sat & Sun 11:30 13:25 15:45 18:15 20:45; Wed & Thu 13:00 15:30 18:00 20:30.

K ING RICHARD (TBC) : Fri, Mon & Tues 13:25 17:30 20:35; Sat & Sun 14:05 18:20 20:00; Wed & Thu 13:25 17:30 20:20.

RON’S GONE WRONG (PG) : Sat & Sun 13:30.

THE BOSS BABY: FAMILY BUSINESS (PG): Fri 16:15; Sat & Sun 11:00; Mon-Thu 16:15.

SPENCER (12A): Fri, Mon & Tues 12:50 15:05 18:15 20:40; Sat & Sun 11:05 15:55 21:05; Wed & Thu 12:50 18:15 21:00.