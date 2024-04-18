Vampire horror Abigail is the big new film at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The film focuses on a group of kidnappers who capture and must watch over Abigail, the daughter of a powerful underworld figure from whom they demand a $50m ransom.

However, they soon get more than what they bargain for when they realise that Abigail is not what she seems and they are trapped inside with no ordinary little girl but a vampire child who hunts them down one by one.

Alisha Weir stars in the title role.

Still showing at the High Street venue is the Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black (15), the dystopian sci-fi drama Civil War (15) and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (12A), while the monsters battle in Godzilla X Kong: A New Empire (12A).

For younger cinema fans there is Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG) and this week’s Kids Club offering Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (U).

There is also a double dose of culture with Michael Sheen starring at Nye Bevan in Nye (15) live from the National Theatre on Tuesday, April 23 and the classic ballet Swan Lake live from the Royal Ballet on Wednesday, April 24.

Film times for the week (Friday, April 19 to Thursday, April 25, film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

Abigail (18): Fri and Mon-Thu 18:30, 20:40; Sat & Sun 18:00, 20:35.

Back To Black (15): Fri & Thu 15:00, 17:40, 20:20; Sat & Sun 14:40, 17:30, 20:20; Mon 15:00, 17:40 (subtitled), 20:20, Tue 16:00, 17:40, 20:20, Wed 16:15 17:40, 20:20.

Civil War (15): Fri & Mon 15:00, 18:00, 20:30; Sat & Sun 18:00, 20:30; Tue & Wed 18:00, 20:30; Thu 15:30, 18:00, 20:30.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (12A): Fri & Mon 15:10, 17:30; Sat & Sun 12:30, 15:15; Tue & Wed 15:10; Thu 20:20.

Godzilla X Kong: A New Empire (12A): Fri & Mon 20:15; Sat & Sun 12:00, 15:10, 17:40, 20:15; Tue & Wed 15:10; Thu 17:50.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG): Fri 16:00; Sat & Sun 11:30, 13:05, 13:40, 15:50, Mon-Wed 16:00, Thu 15:40.

NT Live: Nye (15): Tue 19:00.

Royal Ballet Live: Swan Lake: Wed 19:15.

Kids Club: Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (U): Sat & Sun 11:00