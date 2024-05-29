Veteran comics Punt and Dennis visit Nottingham Playhouse on first tour in a decade

Steve Punt and Hugh Dennis.

Punt And Dennis

​Nottingham Playhouse, June 7.

Veteran comics Punt and Dennis visit Nottingham Playhouse this week on their first tour in a decade.On their first tour in 10 years, Steve and Hugh, older but not really much wiser, are returning to what they do best: sitting in traffic jams and wondering if a different route would have been better, and then in the evening, presenting their new live show to the army of fans around the country.

What have they learned from a decade of following the news for Mock the Week and The Now Show?What wisdom has experience taught them? And have they learned any new jokes?

Let’s hope so. They certainly promise that they have.

From their early days working with Jasper Carrott on BBC TV in the 80s, Punt and Dennis were then 50 per cent of The Mary Whitehouse Experience, the four-man cutting-edge satirical show that found success on both TV and radio.

Since then, the pair have built up an army of fans over the past 40 years with their own shows on BBC TV and radio, and now they’re back on the road to play live shows at venues across the UK.

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets for the performance, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk