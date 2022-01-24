Walt Disco gigs in Nottingham and Sheffield are not to be missed
Walt Disco
Yellow Arch Studios, Sheffield, April 4/Nottingham Bodega, April 11.
Glasgow’s Walt Disco will be embarking on a full UK and Ireland tour in the spring.The news follows the band’s recent single Macilent, their third single via the Lucky Number label (Sunflower Bean/Dream Wife).The track continues the band’s run of thundering, highly emotive singles coupled with stunning visuals, following Weightless and Selfish Lover. These three 2021 singles are taken from Walt Disco’s forthcoming debut album, due for release this year.Walt Disco are busy building a formidable reputation as a band that can defy convention to create a contemporary world of their own making.Walt Disco are Charlie Lock (bass), Jack Martin (drums), James Potter (vocals), Finlay McCarthy (guitar), David Morgan (keys) and Lewis Carmichael (guitar).
Details: For more, see waltdisco.comPhoto credit: Neelam Khan