News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Waltz king Andre Rieu's summer concert is live at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this weekend

World-renowned violinist André Rieu will share his summer concert in his hometown of Maastricht with fans in Hucknall this weekend when it is shown at the Arc Cinema
By John Smith
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 11:17 BST

Every year tens of thousands of people from around the world make the pilgrimage to see the King of Waltz perform his summer concert in the stunning Vrijthof Square which hosts André and his world-renowned Johann Strauss Orchestra.

Now for 2023, André will share on the big screen his brand-new summer concert, Love Is All Around, where everyone is invited to come together to immerse themselves in this wonderful music and entertainment experience.

Love Is All Around will be shown at the Arc Cinema on Saturday, August 26 at 7pm and Sunday, August 27 at 3pm.

Andre Rieu's summer concert Love Is All Around is being shown in UK cinemas this weekendAndre Rieu's summer concert Love Is All Around is being shown in UK cinemas this weekend
Andre Rieu's summer concert Love Is All Around is being shown in UK cinemas this weekend
Most Popular

    For tickets, visit andreincinemas.com

    Read More
    Hucknall and Bulwell pubs shortlisted for Nottingham CAMRA award

    Presented by Piece of Magic Entertainment, the full-length concert will feature popular feel-good classics, show-tunes, and of course, joyous waltzes.

    Expect fan favourites, special guest soloists, a gospel choir, and Andre’s trademark humour

    Long-time cinema host, Charlotte Hawkins, of Classic FM and Good Morning Britain, will also delve behind the scenes to provide access and a stage-side interview with Andre exclusive to cinema audiences.

    Andre said: “Love is the music of our hearts, and it knows no boundaries.

    "It is the most wonderful form of emotion and the most beautiful melody that we can play in our lives.

    "I wish you all much love and music and I hope you will enjoy this year’s Maastricht concert full of joy and romance in your local cinema.”

    Related topics:Arc CinemaHucknall