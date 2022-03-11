It features a stellar cast with Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton as The Artilleryman, Blue’s Duncan James as Parson Nathaniel, Steps and stage star Claire Richards as Beth, The Parson’s Wife, and returning are Inglorious frontman Nathan James as The Voice of Humanity, and Anna-Marie Wayne as Carrie, The Journalist’s Fiancée, plus The Moody Blues’ Justin Hayward reprising his original role as The Sung Thoughts of The Journalist.