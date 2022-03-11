War Of The Worlds will provide spectacular entertainment at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of the Worlds is not to be missed when the spectacular show visits Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on March 23.
It features a stellar cast with Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton as The Artilleryman, Blue’s Duncan James as Parson Nathaniel, Steps and stage star Claire Richards as Beth, The Parson’s Wife, and returning are Inglorious frontman Nathan James as The Voice of Humanity, and Anna-Marie Wayne as Carrie, The Journalist’s Fiancée, plus The Moody Blues’ Justin Hayward reprising his original role as The Sung Thoughts of The Journalist.
Liam Neeson retains his role in 3D holography as The Journalist while Jeff Wayne again conducts the eight-piece Black Smoke Band and symphonic ULLAdubULLA Strings.
For more on ticket availability, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com