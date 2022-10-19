Warm and welcoming comedy Nine Night is not to be missed at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse, until November 5.

A production of Natasha Gordon’s critically acclaimed play is up and running at Nottingham Playhouse.

Directed by Amanda Huxtable, this heartfelt comedy brings a dysfunctional yet fun family to life on stage as they gather to grieve for their beloved matriarch, Gloria.

Most Popular

Nine Night is an inherently funny and intensely moving production that celebrates the rituals of a traditional Jamaican Nine Night wake.

The story unfolds as Gloria’s children and grandchildren gather to mark her passing, reflecting the warm humour and deep sorrow that occurs when they share memories, good food and grievances older than Gloria’s well-loved dining table.

The creative vision for Nine Night comes from Amanda Huxtable and set and costume designer Emma Williams, who has worked with Leeds Playhouse on many projects. They have worked closely with assistant director Khadijah Ibrahiim and assistant designer Delicia Sorhaindo to create Gloria’s warm and welcoming home, filled with memories, connections and an abundance of visitors.