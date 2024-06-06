Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fantasy, horror and mystery combine in the new movie out at Hucknall’s Arc Cinema this week, The Watched (15).

Directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan – daughter of acclaimed director M Night Shyalaman – in her feature debut, the film starts Dakota Fanning as a young artist who gets stranded in an extensive, immaculate forest in western Ireland, where, after finding shelter, she becomes trapped alongside three strangers, stalked by mysterious creatures each night.

For horror fans, the High Street venue also has Sting (15) showing now, while for fantasy and sci-fi lovers, there is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (12A) or Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (15).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comedy drama comes from Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys 4 (15), while Amy Winehouse’s story is told in Back to Black (15).

Dakota Fanning stars in The Watched at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week. Photo: Getty Images

And for younger film fans, there is IF (U), The Garfield Movie (PG), Little Monsters (PG) and this weekend’s Kid’s Club offering, Migration (U)., while this week’s Silver Screen film is Wicked Little Letters (15).

National Theatre Live also returns this week, ahead of the start of Euro 2024 with Dear England (15).

Film times for the week (Friday, June 7 to Thursday, June 13 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk):

Back To Black (15): Mon 20:15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bad Boys 4 (15): Fri-Wed 15:40, 18:10. 20:40; Thu 15:30, 17:25, 20:10.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (15): Fri 17:30, 20:10; Sat & Sun 20:00; Mon & Thu 20:10; Tue 15:10, 20:10.

IF (U): Fri 15:10; Sat 11:15, 13:15, 15:50, 18:10; Sun 11:15, 13:20, 15:50, 18:10; Mon 15:30; Tue & Wed 18:15; Thu 17:30.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (12A): Fri & Mon-Wed 17:00, 20:10; Sat & Sun 13:45, 17:00, 20:10; Thu 17:00.

Little Monsters (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00, 13:10.

Sting (15): Fri 18:00; Sat & Sun 17:45; Mon-Thu 18:00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Garfield Movie (PG): Fri 15:40; Sat & Sun 11:10, 13:30, 15:20; Mon-Wed 15:40.

The Watched (15): Fri-Sun 20:35; Mon 17:50; Tue & Wed 20:35; Thu 20:00.

NT Live: Dear England (15): Thu 20:00.

Kids Club: Migration (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.