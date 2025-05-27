Wave those flags for Land of Hope and Glory in Mansfield

The show is led by Neil Sands

An afternoon of patriotic nostalgia awaits in Mansfield when the show Land of Hope and Glory comes to the Palace Theatre.

Much-loved performer Neil Sands and his cast promise the best of British entertainment, especially produced to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

This patriotic and nostalgic afternoon is filled with memorable songs, including a rousing selection from Last Night of The Proms, old time Sing-alongs, Great British showtunes and ever-popular favourites from the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s. Theatregoers are promised over two hours of timeless nostalgia, with more than 50 costume changes, including a spectacular 1940s-style VE Day party with enough bunting, flags and fun to light up the brightest stage, followed by flag-waving finale in a heartwarming tribute to the veterans of the armed forces.

The show takes place on Wednesday June 18, running from 2pm to 4.40pm. Tickets cost £16. Visit mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 463133 to book.