Join the Portokalos family as they travel to a family reunion in Greece for a heartwarming and hilarious trip full of love, twists, and turns. Nia Vardalos returns to write, direct, and star in the third chapter that also brings John Corbett, Andrea Martin, Louis Mandylor, Maria Vacratsis, Elena Kampouris, Gia Carides, and Joey Fatone back to their roles.

Also new this week is the chilling The Nun 2 (15) set in 1956 France where Sister Irene once again comes face to face with a demonic force after a priest is murdered – and it seems an evil is spreading.

And in another feature event, this weekend also sees the Arc screening The League of Legends Season Final 2023 live via stellite, allowing League of Legends players and fans to come together and experience the excitement of the LEC on the big screen.

Nia Vardalos writes, directs and stars in My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 at Hucknall's Arc Cinema this week. Photo: Getty Images

Film times for week (Friday, September 9 to Thursday, September 14 – film times are subject to change – tickets for all screenings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

Back to the 80s: Rocky IV: Rocky v Drago – Director’s Cut (12A): Sat & Sun 18:00.

Barbie (12A): Fri 12:00; Sat 12:30, 17:45; Sun 12:40.

Just Super (U): Sat 10:45; Sun 10:55.

League of Legends EMEA Championship Final 2023 Live: Sun 16:30.

Meg 2: The Trench (12A): Sat & Sun 11:45.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (12A): Fri 11:05, 13:50, 16:00, 18:10, 20:20; Sat 13:30, 15:45, 18:00, 20:15; Sun 13:30, 15:45, 18:00; Mon 17:30 (Subtitled), 20:20; Tue-Thu 17:30, 20:20.

Oppenheimer (15): Fri 14:30; Sat & Sun 14:25.

Sound of Freedom (15): Fri 11:45, 14:35, 17:20, 20:15; Sat 14:55, 20:15; Sun 15:10, 20:15; Mon-Thu 17:30, 19:45.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG): Sat 11:15, 13:00; Sun 11:15.

The Equalizer 3 (15): Fri 15:40, 18:05, 20:30; Sat 15:25, 20:15; Sun 13:30, 20:15; Mon-Thu 17:30, 20:00.

The Nun 2 (15): Fri 13:15; 18:05, 20:30; Sat & Sun 18:00, 20:30; Mon-Thu 17:30, 20:00.

Kids Club: 101 Dalmatians (U): Sat & Sun 11:00.