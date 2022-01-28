Whistle And I'll Come To You provides chills at Nottingham Theatre Royal
Whistle And I’ll Come To You
Nottingham Theatre Royal, May 12 to 14.
Get ready to experience to the ghost story to end all ghost stories.It has been made particularly famous in recent times by its unforgettable TV adaptations but now you can see it hit the stage in stunning style.This production of Whistle And I’ll Come To You is a spine-tingling contemporary chiller based on the classic ghost story by M R James.Professor Parkins imagines her holiday on the East Anglian coast will be a relaxing antidote to the rigours of college life, an enjoyable mix of golf and amateur archaeology … but when a little light digging uncovers a long-buried bronze whistle, with a cryptic inscription, reawakened family secrets transform themselves into a ghastly nightmare, the consequences of which will haunt her forever.
Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets for the production, you can go to www.trch.co.ukPhoto : Simon Marper