Whistle And I'll Come To You provides chills at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Don't miss Oh Whistle And I'll Come To You (Photo credit: Simon Marper)

Nottingham Theatre Royal, May 12 to 14.

Get ready to experience to the ghost story to end all ghost stories.It has been made particularly famous in recent times by its unforgettable TV adaptations but now you can see it hit the stage in stunning style.This production of Whistle And I’ll Come To You is a spine-tingling contemporary chiller based on the classic ghost story by M R James.Professor Parkins imagines her holiday on the East Anglian coast will be a relaxing antidote to the rigours of college life, an enjoyable mix of golf and amateur archaeology … but when a little light digging uncovers a long-buried bronze whistle, with a cryptic inscription, reawakened family secrets transform themselves into a ghastly nightmare, the consequences of which will haunt her forever.

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets for the production, you can go to www.trch.co.ukPhoto : Simon Marper

For more entertainment stories, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.