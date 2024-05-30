Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back in Bad Boys 4 at Hucknalls Arc Cinema
When their late police captain gets linked to drug cartels, wisecracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett embark on a dangerous mission to clear his name.
Also new this week – and definitely not for arachnophobes – is the horror thriller Sting (15).
One cold, stormy night in New York, a mysterious object falls from the sky and smashes through the window of a rundown apartment building.
It is an egg, and from this egg emerges a strange little spider…
On a far more cheerful level is family fun in Little Monsters (PG).
Not many people know that every house is secretly inhabited by little monsters.
These furry creatures take care of a family’s house but cannot be seen.
Finnick is a little monster, and when he meets 13-year-old Christine, inexplicable events begin to happen in the city and life will never be the same again.
Film times for the week (Friday, May 31 to Thursday, June 6, film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):
Bad Boys 4 (15): Wed & Thu 15:40, 18:10, 20:40.
Civil War (15): Mon 20:15.
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (15): Fri 17:00, 20:00; Sat-Tue 16:25, 20:00; Wed 17:30; Thu 17:30, 20:10.
Harry Potter & The Prisoner of Azkaban (PG) (20th anniversary): Fri 19:30; Sat & Sun 15:10, 19:30; Tue 20:00.
IF (U): Fri 11:30, 13:45, 14:30, 15:45; Sat & Sun 11:45, 13:10, 14:30, 18:05; Mon & Tue 15:30; Wed 15:10.
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (12A): Fri-Sun 17:00, 20:05; Mon-Wed 17:00, 20:10; Thu 14:50.
Little Monsters (PG): Sat & Sun 13:05.
Saving Private Ryan (15) (D-Day 80th anniversary showing): Thu 19:40.
Sting (15): Fri 18:15, 20:30; Sat & Sun 17:50, 20:30; Mon 15:15, 18:00, 20:30; Tue 15:15, 17:50, 20:30; Wed & Thu 18:00, 20:40.
The Garfield Movie (PG): Fri 11:15, 12:20, 13:20, 14:45, 17:10; Sat & Sun 10:45, 11:40, 14:00, 15:30; Mon & Tue 15:20, 17:40; Wed 15:40; Thu 15:10.
Kids Club: The Jungle Bunch: World Tour (U): Fri-Sun 11:00.
Silver Screen: Saving Private Ryan (15): Thu 15:00.