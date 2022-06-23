And the Dispatch has teamed up with the High Street venue to offer a family ticket for two adults and two children, to see the long-awaited new film.

Delayed by Covid, the Minions are finally back with their next chaotic and laughter-packed adventure at they tell the untold story of one 12-year-old's dream to become the world's greatest supervillain.

For chance to win a family ticket, just answer this simple question: In which film franchise did the minions first appear – a) Despicable Me, b) Despicable You or c) Despicable Them?

Win a family ticket to see the new Minions movie at Hucknall's Arc Cinema. Photo: Illumination Entertainment

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number, to [email protected]

Closing date for entries is midday on Wednesday, June 29.

Terms and conditions are available on the Dispatch website here.

Normal competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

The prize is supplied by the Arc.

To be eligible you must state on your entry you are willing for us to share your details.

The story of another legend is also out at the venue this week with Austin Butler and Tom Hanks in Elvis (12A).

Film times for the week (Friday, June 24, to Thursday, June 30):

ELVIS (12A): Fri 15:30 17:15 20:30; Sat 13:35 16:50 19:00 20:05; Sun 13:35 16:50 19:00; Mon-Thu 14:15 17:30 20:15.

ELVIS (12A) FAN EVENT: Fri 19:00.

GEORGE MICHAEL FREEDOM UNCUT (15): Sat 20:00.

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION (12A): Fri 19:30; Sat 11:00 14:25 17:25; Sun 11:00 14:25 17:25 20:00; Mon-Thu 14:25 17:30 20:30.

LIGHTYEAR (PG): Fri 15:00 17:15; Sat & Sun 11:00 13:15 15:30 16:45; Mon-Thu 16:15.

THE BLACK PHONE (15): Fri 15:00 20:30; Sat & Sun 17:40 20:25; Mon-Thu 14:00 18:25 20:45.

TOP GUN MAVERICK (12A): Fri 15:00 17:45; Sat 11:40 14:00; Sun 11:40 14:00 20:15; Mon-Thu 14:30 17:30 20:40.

KIDS CLUB: SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 (PG): Sat & Sun 11:00.