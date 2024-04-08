WIN! Tickets are up for grabs to see Calendar Girls at Mansfield Palace Theatre soon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mansfield-based company will be performing Calendar Girls at the town's Palace Theatre from April 17 to 20 and we have three pairs of tickets up for grabs for the evening performance on Saturday, April 20.

Based on the motion picture starring Julie Walters and Helen Mirren, Calendar Girls tells the true story about a group of extraordinary women, members of a very ordinary Yorkshire WI who persuade one another to pose for a charity calendar with a difference.No more photos of Wharfedale bridges or Norman churches for them.Overcoming their initial reserve, the friends drop their dressing gowns, their modesty spared only by artfully placed cakes, knitting and flower arrangements!Puzzling their husbands, mortifying their children and riding the wrath of the outraged WI, they spark a global phenomenon.

But as media interest snowballs, the Calendar Girls find themselves exposed in ways they’d never expected, revealing more than they’d ever planned.

Check out members of Masque Productions performing Calendar Girls at Mansfield Palace Theatre from April 17 to 20. (Photo by Alex Eccles)

A very English story with a very English heart, Calendar Girls is written by Tim Firth and is quirky, poignant and hilarious.

Tickets to see Calendar Girls at Mansfield Palace Theatre are available now by checking out the venue’s website at www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

Nightly performances start at 7.30pm with an additional matinee show from 2.30pm on the Saturday of show week.

To be in with a chance of winning one of three pairs of tickets for the Saturday performance in our latest great competition, you will need to answer the following question correctly:

What county in England is Calendar Girls set in?

To enter, email your answer, your name, address and daytime contact number, to [email protected] with the closing date for entries being Monday, April 15, at 9am. Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final.

Full terms and conditions for the competition are available by going to our website.