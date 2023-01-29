Win tickets to see chart aces Odyssey at Mansfield Palace Theatre
Chart favourites Odyssey are to hit the stage in February at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre – and we have a fabulous pair of tickets to be won in our latest fantastic competition.
The eagerly-awaited gig at the Leeming Street venue will take place on February 24.
The glory days of top vocal group Odyssey, one of the most successful soul/disco acts of their era, culminated in the early 1980s when they topped the charts with Use It Up And Wear It Out, scoring several other Top Ten hits in Britain and throughout the world.
Their first smash single Native New Yorker was an international hit late in 1977.
In the UK, Use It Up shot to the top ten and was eventually a number one chart hit, followed by If You’re Looking For A Way Out, Inside Out, and the Lamont Dozier classic Going Back To My Roots, among others.
For more on tickets for the forthcoming show, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk.
However, to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets in our competition, you simply need to answer this question correctly:
The band’s first hit single Native New Yorker was released in which year?
Email your answer, along with your name, age and address, to [email protected]
The closing date for entries to reach us is Tuesday, February 14, at midday. Normal competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final. Our terms and conditions are available on our website but to be eligible you must consent to us passing on your contact details to the theatre.