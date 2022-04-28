Win! Tickets to see new Downton Abbey film at Hucknall's Arc Cinema - plus show times for the week ahead

And the Dispatch has teamed up with the High Street venue for a competition to give away five pairs of tickets to showing of the film.

Downton Abbey: A New Era (12A) sees the Crawley family going on a grand journey to the south of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess's newly-inherited villa.

Hugh Bonneville, Dame Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton, Elizabeth McGovern and Jim Carter all return as part of the stellar cast.

The new Downton Abbey movie is out at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week. Photo: Ben Blackall/Focus Features LLC

To win a pair of tickets to see a showing of the film at the Arc in Hucknall, just tell us which TV channel Downton Abbey was shown on in the UK – a) ITV, b) Channel 4 or c) Channel 5?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to [email protected]

Closing date for entries is Thursday, May 5.

The other big new film out at the Arc this week is Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (12A).

After the events of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone.

But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Doctor Strange's plan and also causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil.

Xochitl Gomez, Patrick Stewart and Chiwetel Ejiofor also star.

Tickets are also on sale now for the new Jurassic Park franchise film, Jurassic World Dominion, ahead of its release on June 10.

And next week, on Thursday, May 5, tickets will also go on sale for Top Gun Maverick, which is out in the UK on May 25.

Film times for the week (Friday, April 29 to Thursday, May 5):

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (12A): Thu 12:00 13:00 15:05 15:40 17:45 18:20 20:30.

DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA (PG): Fri, Mon-Wed 16:00 18:00 20:35; Sat & Sun 14:00 16:35 18:00 20:35; Thu 12:20 17:20 19:55.

FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE (12A): Fri, Tue & Wed 17:40 20:30; Sat, Sun & Mon 11:10 12:50 15:25 19:10; Thu 17:35 20:25.

OPERATION MINCEMEAT (12A): Fri 15:00 18:05 20:45; Sat, Sun & Mon 18:15 20:30; Tue & Wed 15:20 18:05 20:45; Thu 12:20 14:55.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 (PG): Fri, Tue & Wed 15:35; Sat, Sun & Mon 11:00 12:50 15:40.

THE BAD GUYS (U): Sat, Sun & Mon 10:40 13:40 15:50.

THE LOST CITY (12A): Fri 15:35 18:30; Sat, Sun & Mon 18:10; Tue & Wed 18:30.

THE UNBEARABLE WEIGHT OF MASSIVE TALENT (15): Fri-Mon 20:50; Tue & Wed 15:20 20:50; Thu 15:00 20:55

KIDS CLUB: SING 2 (U): Sat, Sun & Mon 10:30.