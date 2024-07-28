WIN: Tickets up for grabs to see comic legend Joe Pasquale at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Joe Pasquale

​Mansfield Palace Theatre, September 4.

The comedy legend Joe Pasquale will be bringing his latest show to the venue later this year – and we have a pair of tickets to be won in our fantastic competition.

In latest show The New Normal – 40 Years Of Cack….Continued, the much-loved funnyman ponders some of the big questions of our age: Why is it that dead people get to ride in such posh cars? If a nudist spilt beetroot soup in his lap, would he have a stain on his character? And why don’t chicken breasts have nipples? If you want to know the answers. this is the show for you!

As well as his stand-up shows, Joe is a panto favourite and also toured the country as Frank Spencer in a stage version of Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em.

Details: For more on tickets to the show, see www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk However, to be in with a chance to win a pair of tickets in our competition, answer the following question correctly: Who did Joe Pasquale play in the touring production of the classic sitcom Some Mothers Do ‘Ave 'Em.Email your answer, name, address and contact number, to [email protected]. The closing date for entries is August 16, at 9am.Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final. Full terms and conditions are available on our website.

To be eligible to win, make sure you mark on your entry that you consent to us passing your contact details on to the promoters.