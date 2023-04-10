Join the talented members of Masque Productions for a stage adaptation by Paul Carpenter and Ian Gower of the hugely popular British TV series Hi De Hi, which revisits the late 1950s and Maplins Holiday Camp, with its host of colourful characters.

It can be seen at the Leeming Street-based venue from April 19 to 22 and you can still get your tickets to see one of the performances there.

The series was a much-loved BBC sitcom, running between 1980 and 1988, and regularly pulling in some of the biggest audience figures of the era.

Check out Masque Productions performing Paul Carpenter and Ian Gower's stage adaptation of Hi De Hi.

It featured stars such as Nottinghamshire’s very own Su Pollard, plus Paul Shane, Simon Cadell, Jeffrey Holland and Ruth Madoc.

In this stage adaptation of Hi De Hi, it's the start of a new season and founder Joe Maplin announces that he is setting up a camp in The Bahamas and needs female yellowcoats to go and work there.

The annual "Miss Yellowcoat" competition is therefore launched and will decide who makes the coveted trip. Imagine the rivalry!

Camp cleaner Peggy, meanwhile, is thrilled at the prospect of a vacancy for a new yellowcoat and convinces the entertainments manager Jeffrey Fairbrother that she is the ideal candidate for the job.

The Yellowcoats are out in force in the stage version of Hi De Hi at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Ted Bovis is forced to employ numerous money-making schemes when his ex-wife turns up at the camp with a bailiff in tow and Yvonne and Barry Stuart-Hargreaves send the rumour mill into its usual overdrive when Gladys Pugh is overheard escorting Jeffrey into his chalet late one evening.

The hilarious show is not to be missed and, among those featured in the cast are Andrew Wolden as Jeffrey Fairbrother, Louise Stupple as Gladys Pugh, Rosanna Hill as Peggy Ollerenshaw, Simon Brickell as Ted Bovis, Elizabeth Wolden as Yvonne Stuart-Hargreaves, and Garry Richardson as Barry Stuart-Hargreaves.

For more than 40 years, Masque have been producing and performing quality shows and concerts in the area so don’t miss their latest keenly-awaited offering.

Performances at Mansfield Palace Theatre are 7.30pm nightly with an additional Saturday matinee from 2.30pm.

Simon Brickell as Ted Bovis in Hi De Hi

For ticket availability, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or alternatively you can call the box office on 01623 463133. All seats are £14.50 (including booking fee).

However, to be in with a chance of winning one of two pairs of tickets in our fantastic competition, you simply need to answer this question correctly:

What is the name of the actress who played Peggy Ollerenshaw in the TV series who was a chalet maid and longed to be a yellow coat?

You can email your answer, along with your name, address and daytime contact number, to [email protected]

Masque Productions will perform Hi De Hi at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

The closing date for entries is Monday, April 17, at 9am. Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final.

Our terms and conditions are available on our website but to be eligible you must consent to us passing on your contact details to the promoter of the show.

