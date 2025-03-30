WIN! Tickets up for grabs to see Newstead Brass in Gaia concert at Palace Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The higgly acclaimed Notts-based ensemble Newstead Brass will be performing a concert at Mansfield Palace Theatre on Saturday, April 26 – and we have five pairs of tickets to be won in our latest fantastic competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Come along and experience the sound of a live brass band playing beneath Gaia, Luke Jerram’s striking Earth installation, which will be available for the public to view from April 22 to 27 at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

This special performance blends live brass music with the striking visuals of the installation, bringing music and art together in an unforgettable way as audience members enjoy the sensation of a journey through space and time to celebrate the world we live in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newstead Brass are Nottinghamshire's leading brass band and celebrated their 50th anniversary at the Mansfield Palace Theatre with a concert there in September 2024.

Five pairs of tickets can be won in this latest fantastic Mansfield Palace Theatre competition.

They started 2025 in the world's top 40 brass bands, having won a string of awards in 2024, including first place at the NWABBA Rochdale Contest (qualifying them for the British Open Spring Festival) and securing the runners-up spot at the Wychavon Festival of Brass Entertainment contest.

The band performs at venues across the country with dozens of public concerts per year, often supporting local and national charities, as well as a range of brass band festivals and competitions.

Newstead Brass aims to perform a wide range of music, not only the sort of pieces which are traditionally associated with the brass band scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The championship section band, with musical director Martin Heartfield at the helm, will present a fantastic array of music in the concert that brass band fans in the area will definitely not want to miss.

This concert by the highly acclaimed brass band will be out of this world.

Tickets to see the performance, at the Leeming Street venue, on Saturday, April 26, are available by going online to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

However to be in with a chance of winning one of the five pairs of tickets up for grabs in our competition, answer this question correctly:

Which brass band section do Newstead Brass compete in?

Email your answer, name, address and number to [email protected] by 9am on Monday, April 21. Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final.

Full terms and conditions are available on our website.

To be eligible to win the competition, please mark on your entry that you consent to us passing your details on to the promoters.