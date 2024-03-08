WIN! Tickets up for grabs to see The Sensational 60s Experience at Royal Concert Hall

The Trems are back at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham as part of the Sensational 60s Experience.

This year’s touring festival of music nostalgia boasts a bumper line-up of veteran talent to wow their army of fans across the area.

On the bill for the Nottingham Royal Concert Hall visit will be Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich, The Swinging Blue Jeans, The Trems (featuring former members of the 60s chart aces The Tremeloes), The Fortunes, and Vanity Fare.

These legends of the 60s scene will deliver to you a night of classic music that is never to be forgotten, from arguably the greatest decade in pop history.

Whether you come along to The Sensational 60s Experience to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents and grandparents have been raving about for all these years, this is a must-see show for all ages of music lovers.

These incredible artistes will fill the venue with nostalgic memories, performing hit after hit.

Between them the bands on the latest line-up for The Sensational 60s Experience are famous for such classic 60s songs as Bend It, Zabadak, The Legend Of Xanadu, Call Me Number One, Even The Bad Times Are Good, Silence Is Golden, Caroline, You’ve Got Your Troubles, Hippy Hippy Shake, You’re No Good, I Live For The Sun, Early In The Morning, Hitchin A Ride and many many more.

This show with the definite feelgood factor will transport you back to that magical decade that was the 1960s.

The Sensational 60s Experience can be seen at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on April 28.

Tickets to see The Sensational 60s Experience’s show at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, starting at 3pm, are available now by checking out www.trch.co.uk or calling the box office on 0115 9895555.

However, to be in with a chance of winning two tickets in our latest great competition, you will need to answer the following question correctly:

​Complete the title of this classic 60s hit from The Tremeloes: Even The Bad Times Are…….

To enter, email your answer, your name, address and daytime contact number, to [email protected] with the closing date for entries being Monday, April 8, at 9am.

The Fortunes are on the bill for the 2024 Sensational 60s Experience touring show.

Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final.

Full terms and conditions for the competition are available by going to our website.

However, to be eligible to win the prize, you must mark on your entry to the competition that you consent to us passing on your contact details to the promoters.