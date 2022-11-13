Winnie The Pooh and friends to hit the stage at Nottingham Theatre Royal

See Disney's Winnie The Pooh next year at Nottingham's Theatre Royal

Nottingham Theatre Royal, June 28 to July 1.

Family audiences across Nottinghamshire are in for a major treat next year when this production visits Nottingham Theatre Royal.

Disney’s iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl (oh… and don’t forget Tigger too!) have come to life in a beautifully crafted musical stage adaptation.

Most Popular

Featuring the Sherman Brothers’ classic Grammy Award-winning music with further songs by A.A. Milne, this beautiful fresh stage adaptation is told with life-sized puppetry through the eyes of the characters we all know and love, in a new story from the Hundred Acre Wood.

Created by family entertainment ace Jonathan Rockefeller, this new adventure heads to the UK following a record-breaking New York premiere in 2021.

The production is presented by Rockefeller Productions, in partnership with ROYO, and in association with Disney Theatrical Productions.

Details: Tickets are now on sale, costing £16.50-£30 plus discounts for Royal Members, families, groups, and schools. Go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 989 5555.

Advertisement