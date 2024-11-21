Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The big new movie out at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall this week is Wicked (PG).

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the West End stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

Set in the Land of Oz, largely before Dorothy Gale's arrival from Kansas in the original Wizard of Oz story, the plot covers the events of the musical's first act, following green-skinned Elphaba's studies at Shiz University and the beginning of her path to ultimately becoming the Wicked Witch of the West, alongside an unlikely friendship with classmate Galinda, who later becomes Glinda the Good Witch of the North.

Cynthia Erivo stars as Elphaba with Ariana Grande as Galinda.

Cytnthia Erivo (left) and Ariana Grande star in Wicked at the Arc Cinema,. Photo: Other

Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum also star.

Elsewhere, the other massive movie of the moment, Gladiator II (15) is also still on at the High Street venue, as is the hunt for Santa in Red One (12A), while for younger viewers there is Paddington in Peru (PG), Inside Out 2 (U) and this week’s Kids Club offering, Rebellious (PG).

Film times for the week (Friday, November 22 to Thursday, November 28 – film times subject to change, tickets for all showings available at hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/):

Gladiator II (15): Fri 17:30, 20:30; Sat 13:45, 20:05; Sun 17:10, 20:10; Mon & Thu 14:00, 17:10, 20:10; Tue & Wed 14:00, 17:10, 19:30, 20:10.

Inside Out 2 (U): Sun 10:20 (relaxed sensory screening).

Paddington in Peru (PG): Fri 13:30, 16:15; Sat 10:45, 12:10, 17:45; Sun 11:00, 12:25, 14:50; Mon-Thu 13:45, 16:20.

Red One (12A): Fri 10:00, 13:50; Sat 20:10; Sun 20:15; Mon-Wed 14:00, 16:45; Thu 17:40, 20:20.

Wicked (PG): Fri: 10:00 (parent and baby screening), 10:30, 11:00 (parent and baby screening), 12:40, 14:15, 16:00, 16:30, 18:45, 19:30, 19:50; Sat 10:30, 12:00, 13:10, 14:30, 15:25, 16:30, 16:50, 18:45, 19:50; Sun 12:00, 13:10, 13:35, 15:25, 16:30, 17:00, 18:45, 19:45; Mon 13:30, 16:45, 18:45 (subtitled), 19:30; Tue-Thu 13:10, 16:30, 18:45, 19:45.

Second Chance: Trap (15): Mon 20:00.

Kids Club: Rebellious (PG): Sat 10:00; Sun 11:00.

Silver Screen: Hidden Figures (PG): Thu 15:00.