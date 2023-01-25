Logan Dankworth, columnist and Twitter warrior, grew up romanticising the political turmoil of the 1980s. Now, as the EU Referendum looms, he is determined to be in the fray of the biggest political battle for years.

Meanwhile, Logan’s wife Megan wants to leave London to better raise their daughter. As tensions rise at home and across the nation, something is set to be lost forever.

This is the third of Luke Wright’s trilogy of political verse plays that looks at trust, fatherhood and family in the age of Brexit. The show won The Saboteur Award for Best Show in 2020 and was a big hit with audiences and reviewers at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe.

Wordsmith Luke Wright comes to Nottingham's Nonsuch Studios on January 26.

This celebrated, award-winning show comes to the city centre venue for one night only, this Thursday, January 26, with tickets costing £15.

For more information visit www.nonsuchstudios.co.uk

