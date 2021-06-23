Nottingham Royal Concert Hall August 20, 2021.

This highly rated Tina Turner tribute show will be coming to Nottingham later in the summer for a rescheduled performance.Tina Turner fans should get ready to party when the smash hit touring show arrives in Nottingham, celebrating the music of the incredible Tina Turner.Brought to you by the award-winning producers behind the hugely successful Whitney – Queen Of The Night, What’s Love Got To Do With It? pays homage to one of the most iconic and much loved musical artists of the 20th century.Audiences can expect a night of high energy, feel-good rock-and-roll featuring Tina’s greatest hits, performed by the amazing vocal talent of Elesha Paul Moses (Whitney – Queen Of The Night, The Voice, X Factor), supported by a live band.

Details: For more on the rescheduled visit, you can go to www.trch.co.ukPhoto credit: Cuffe & Taylor

What's Love Got To Do With It has been rescheduled at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall (Photo credit: Cuffe and Taylor)

