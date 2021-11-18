x
Henry VI: Rebellion auditions
Take 1 Studios, Gregory Boulevard, Nottingham, December 5, from 10am.
The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), Theatre Royal Nottingham and Take 1 Studios are inviting local people to perform on the stage of the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in 2022, as part of Henry VI: Rebellion, a major new RSC production of Henry VI Part II.The first half of the play is made up of a series of group scenes, featuring a different group of eight to 12 characters representing the people of England.The RSC is looking for these scenes to include groups of adults drawn from communities involved in its Shakespeare Nation adult participation initiative. Twelve participants (aged 18 and over) from each of the six areas will appear alongside professional actors in Stratford at selected performances.No previous experience is required.
Details: If interested in coming along email [email protected]