You can get Lost In Music when hit show comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre

Check out Lost In Music when the show comes to Mansfield Palace Theatre

Mansfield Palace Theatre, October 27.

Head back to the magical 70s when this hit tribute show arrives at the Leeming Street venue to take you on a musical journey straight to the heart of disco.

Get ready to get lost in music!

Audience members will be able to relive some of the greatest songs of all time from artists such as Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Earth, Wind and Fire, Sister Sledge and Chic.

Boasting a sensational live band, incredibly talented cast and stunning vocals, this feel-good show is sure to have you dancing in the aisles!

Producer James Taylor said: “There’s worldwide ladies’ anthems like I’m Every Woman and I Will Survive to the Nile Rogers/Bernard Edwards-produced Everybody Dance, We Are Family, I’m Coming Out, I Want Your Love and – of course – Lost in Music.

”Plus we have the greatest hits from New York’s legendary Studio 54 Discotheque: You Make Me Feel Mighty Real, More than a Woman and Disco Inferno; and soul anthems Ain’t No Stopping us Now and Boogie Wonderland – it’s disco wrapped up into two hours of non-stop hits.”

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets, you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk