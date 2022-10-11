Check out a gig at Nottingham Metronome by Sorry

Nottingham Metronome, October 26.

The indie group hailing from North London will be performing at Metronome soon with special guests.

Sorry is a band made up of Asha Lorenz and Louis O’Bryen, Campbell Baum, Marco Pini and Lincoln Barrett.

They have been making music together since their teens, have released one acclaimed album, a batch of singles and a series of videos co-directed by their songwriter and vocalist, Asha and her best friend Flo Webb (FLASHAProd).

Emerging from Brixton’s Windmill scene, where they played alongside Shame, Goat Girl and Black Midi, Sorry have created their own distinctive musical world that draws together a shared passion for lo-fi sounds of grunge, trap, and shoegaze.

They recently released Closer, the final preview of their hugely-anticipated second album Anywhere But Here.

Anywhere But Here is the band’s first full body of work since the Twixtustwain EP arrived last year, alongside the official digital release of their brace of 2017 mixtapes Home Demo/ns Vol I. and Home Demo/ns Vol. II.

Sorry’s universally-acclaimed debut album 925 earned a string of near-perfect review scores, A-List national radio playlistings and global media profiles upon its release in March 2020.

Details: For more on the gig, you can go to https://metronome.uk.com/whats-on/