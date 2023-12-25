The National Youth Orchestra will return to Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall on January 5.

​Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, January 5.

The National Youth Orchestra will take audiences on an exhilarating adventure in sound, when its new 2023/24 orchestra cohort, made up of 158 extraordinary teenage musicians from across the UK, performs together live as part of a mini-tour.|

In the orchestra's latest visit to the city centre venue, members will perform Richard Strauss’s epic An Alpine Symphony, under the baton of the legendary conductor Sir Mark Elder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hundreds of musicians will evoke the wildest of storms and ascend to awesome mountain heights in this memorable work by one of the 20th century’s leading composers.

The concert also features a new work by Dani Howard, written specially for NYO’s brass and percussion sections.

Details: For more on tickets for this performance, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.