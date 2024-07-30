See Dawn King's play The Trials when it is performed at Nottingham Playhouse and Mansfield's Palace Theatre.

The Trials

​Nottingham Playhouse, August 14 to 16/Mansfield Palace Theatre, August 17.

Twelve young local actors, aged from 13 to 19, will play the jury in Dawn King’s searing play about the gathering pace of environmental change and a generation being held to account for it.

The young community cast will perform alongside three professional actors, who will play the defendants. The Trials is produced in partnership with Donmar Warehouse.

In a future when the air has become unbreathable, three adult defendants fight to clear their names.Called to account as the generation responsible for the environmental crisis that’s unfolding, they are being judged by a jury of 12 teenagers – those paying the price for the actions of their elders.

With their own futures hanging in the balance, are they seeking justice – or revenge?The community cast of young performers from Nottingham and Mansfield were selected through open workshops.Rehearsals are well under way, with these local actors exploring their characters and discussing responses to climate change in an exciting opportunity to work alongside professional actors.

Details: For more on tickets, see www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk