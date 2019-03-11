Blue Planet II Live In Concert comes to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena this week

Don’t miss Blue Planet II Live In Concert at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on March 15.

The highly anticipated arena tour of the BAFTA Award winning television series reaches the area this week.

The concert will take highlight sequences from across the series, each introduced by host Anita Rani live on stage, supported by the orchestral accompaniment of the City Of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra who will be performing Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and David Fleming’s immersive score, conducted by Matthew Freeman.

Blue Planet II – Live In Concert will transport you, via the gigantic 4K Ultra HD LED screen and through the power of music, deep underwater for two hours of drama, entertainment, stunning visuals and majestic orchestrations. Watch surfing dolphins, powerful killer whales and the beautiful clownfish in breathtaking musical sequences.

