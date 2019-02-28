Fantastic treat for film music fans at Royal Concert Hall later this year

Tickets to see The Music of Zimmer vs Williams concert at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall are on sale now.

This treat for film music fans can be seen on November 17 from 3pm.

The London Concert Orchestra, conducted by Anthony Inglis, will perform the very best epic scores from John Williams and Hans Zimmer, two of the greatest film composers of all time.

This will include music from films such as Inception, Gladiator, the Harry Potter films, the Superman series, the Pirates of the Carribean films, ET, Star Wars and many more.

For tickets, see www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 989 5555.