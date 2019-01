Hans Rey: Riding Life is an event taking place at the Derby Guildhall Theatre on January 16, from 7.30pm.

The former world champion Hans Rey, pioneer of Freeride, and mountain bike adventurer, will take audiences on an inspiring journey through his 30-year career and show you some of the best trails and destinations worldwide.

For more information, see www.derbylive.co.uk

Photo credit: Martin Bissig